Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INN. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

NYSE:INN opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,357.29, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,628,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after buying an additional 2,007,936 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,157,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 130,040 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,747,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 132,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,069,000 after buying an additional 68,640 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 448,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

