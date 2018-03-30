Sun Communities (SUI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $101.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.37. 536,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,171. The firm has a market cap of $7,272.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 334.12%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $193,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3,848.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,897,000 after purchasing an additional 452,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 190,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 132,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/sun-communities-sui-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.