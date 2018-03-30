SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) versus Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) Financial Review

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE: SXCP) and Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunCoke Energy Partners and Yanzhou Coal Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SunCoke Energy Partners pays out -120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

SunCoke Energy Partners has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners -2.28% 14.22% 4.89% Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SunCoke Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners and Yanzhou Coal Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners $845.60 million 0.97 -$18.10 million ($1.97) -9.04 Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.25 $312.09 million N/A N/A

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners beats Yanzhou Coal Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company’s segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and potash mineral exploration; Coal railway transportation, which is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services; Methanol, electricity and heat supply, which is engaged in the production and sales of methanol and electricity and related heat supply services, and Equipment manufacturing, which is engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining and equipment. The Company offers a range of coal products and other mixed coal products, including thermal coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal and other mixed coal products.

