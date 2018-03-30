Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price

News stories about SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SunCoke Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.3146444349504 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 952,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,551. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $680.93, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

