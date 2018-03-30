Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been assigned a $7.00 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNDE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sundance Energy Australia in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sundance Energy Australia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sundance Energy Australia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Sundance Energy Australia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Sundance Energy Australia has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) PT Set at $7.00 by Stifel Nicolaus” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/sundance-energy-australia-snde-pt-set-at-7-00-by-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundance Energy Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.