SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research note issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,719.34, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. Dave & Buster’s has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $73.48.

In other news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,090.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 393,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 970,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,853 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

