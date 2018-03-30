Sunworks (SUNW) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) is one of 56 public companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sunworks to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks’ peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunworks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $77.45 million -$9.38 million -2.79 Sunworks Competitors $903.22 million $7.36 million 1.75

Sunworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sunworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunworks Competitors 420 1114 1376 81 2.37

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 180.70%. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Sunworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -9.34% -37.76% -17.81% Sunworks Competitors -180.37% -61.20% -10.38%

Summary

Sunworks beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc. provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects. In addition, the company offers various installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

