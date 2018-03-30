Superior Industries International (SUP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $13.25

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 502100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $331.27, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.13 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

