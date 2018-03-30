Swiss Re (SREN) Given a CHF 94.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 94.30 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC set a CHF 107 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 98.25.

VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34,180.00 and a P/E ratio of 140.75. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

