Synereo (AMP) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Synereo has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Synereo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC and Bittrex. Synereo has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and $3.46 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00729915 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014315 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00034826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00146407 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033143 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00119068 BTC.

About Synereo

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synereo is www.synereo.com. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Synereo Token Trading

Synereo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

