Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Receives $19.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Synlogic in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Synlogic (SYBX) opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Synlogic by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $5,335,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, formerly Mirna Therapeutics, Inc, is engaged in the development of a novel class of living treatments, Synthetic Biotic medicines. The Company uses its proprietary Synthetic Biotic development platform. Its pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria (PKU).

