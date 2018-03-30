SYNNEX (SNX) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SYNNEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.518208625295 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SNX stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $141.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,589.69, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 16.43%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

In other SYNNEX news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $246,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,632.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $206,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,983.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,268,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,286,532. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SYNNEX

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

