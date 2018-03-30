Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $341.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $341.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.20 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $311.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $341.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $123,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 463,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 139,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 700,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,135.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Synovus Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.

