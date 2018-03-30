T2 Biosystems (TTOO) Given New $8.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.12.

NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. 206,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,575. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $630,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,188,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 1,212,618 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL).

