Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,482 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $78,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,589. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $559.03, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10,882.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sidoti began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

