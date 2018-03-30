Bryan Rishe Sells 1,500 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

On Monday, March 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $47,025.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $46,605.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $47,520.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $46,380.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $43,005.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. 193,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,589. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 10,882.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bryan Rishe Sells 1,500 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tactile-systems-technology-inc-tcmd-svp-bryan-rishe-sells-1500-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.