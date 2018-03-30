Takkt (TTK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €19.00 ($23.46) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €24.80 ($30.62) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($29.01) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.52 ($27.80).

Get Takkt alerts:

ETR:TTK opened at €18.50 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. Takkt has a twelve month low of €17.30 ($21.36) and a twelve month high of €23.10 ($28.52).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/takkt-ttk-given-a-19-00-price-target-by-kepler-capital-markets-analysts-updated.html.

About Takkt

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for plant, warehouse and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.