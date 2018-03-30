TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Position Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of TAL Education Group worth $95,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,192. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $18,029.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.27 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

