Taptica International (TAP) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Taptica International (LON:TAP) in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TAP. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Taptica International from GBX 560 ($7.74) to GBX 600 ($8.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of LON:TAP opened at GBX 312 ($4.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.18. Taptica International has a 1-year low of GBX 265.01 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($7.18).

In related news, insider Hagai Tal purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £143,280 ($197,955.24).

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand. The Company’s technology is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning at big data scale.

