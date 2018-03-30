Target Coin Price Up 68.8% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TGT)

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 139.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Target Coin has a market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $114,039.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Target Coin has traded up 68.8% against the dollar. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. The official website for Target Coin is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Target Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

