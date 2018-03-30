Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Taylor Morrison earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.4289384634337 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Taylor Morrison and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taylor Morrison from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,564.07, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Taylor Morrison had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $138,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,499,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $40,702,726.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

