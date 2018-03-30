Taylor Wimpey (TW) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.51) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.90) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 208 ($2.87) to GBX 202 ($2.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 213.62 ($2.95).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 184.60 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,060.00 and a PE ratio of 1,085.88. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.90 ($2.93).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

