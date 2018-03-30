TC PipeLines (TCP) PT Lowered to $43.00

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC PipeLines to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC PipeLines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:TCP opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,462.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. TC PipeLines has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $61.74.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. sell-side analysts expect that TC PipeLines will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $147,413,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $48,480,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,722,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,554,000 after acquiring an additional 789,490 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,475,000 after acquiring an additional 139,342 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 535,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

