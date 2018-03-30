TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Insider Laird Landmann Acquires 10,536 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) insider Laird Landmann purchased 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $58,685.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, March 27th, Laird Landmann purchased 30,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Laird Landmann purchased 98,152 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $539,836.00.

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 56,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,592. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 31.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tcw-strategic-income-fund-inc-tsi-insider-laird-landmann-purchases-10536-shares-updated.html.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a total return consisted of current income and capital appreciation by investing in a range of securities, including convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities (the United States Government Securities), repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities, other securities and derivative instruments without limit believed by its investment advisor to be consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.