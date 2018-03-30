Stornoway Diamond (TSE:SWY) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stornoway Diamond from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

Shares of SWY stock opened at C$0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.81, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.70. Stornoway Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TD Securities Trims Stornoway Diamond (SWY) Target Price to C$0.70” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/td-securities-trims-stornoway-diamond-swy-target-price-to-c0-70.html.

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corp is a Canada-based diamond exploration and development company. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of diamond properties. The Company’s principal focus is its Renard Diamond Project located in north-central Quebec, a project in construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.