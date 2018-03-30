Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Position in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,329 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of DDR worth $29,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DDR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,293,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DDR by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DDR by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,377,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 1,148,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DDR by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,931,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in DDR by 54.7% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,869,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 6,391,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,795. The company has a market cap of $2,691.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DDR Corp has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that DDR Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.11%.

DDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on DDR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group set a $8.00 target price on DDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,351,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $10,555,667.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,963,634 shares in the company, valued at $382,405,981.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,316,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,073,611. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DDR

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

