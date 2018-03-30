Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 7,136 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,275,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,183,000 after acquiring an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 704,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 561,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $156.69 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.65 and a 12 month high of $171.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,989.16, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ANSYS news, Director Bradford C. Morley sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $4,043,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $4,063,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

