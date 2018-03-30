Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Etsy worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,065,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Etsy from $17.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

ETSY stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3,391.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.30. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 18.54%. research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc (Etsy) operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. The Company offers a range of seller services and tools that help entrepreneurs start, grow and manage their businesses. The Company’s community includes Etsy sellers, Etsy buyers, Etsy employees, its partners and investors.

