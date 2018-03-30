Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cooper Companies worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 257,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

In other news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,936 shares in the company, valued at $32,944,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,581 shares of company stock worth $14,768,687. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $228.81 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $260.26. The stock has a market cap of $11,037.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

