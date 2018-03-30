TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (FTI) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0006794496761 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,203. The company has a market capitalization of $13,741.13, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. TechnipFMC plc Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.31%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Pattarozzi sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $570,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,098.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Technologies, Inc is a global provider of technology solutions for the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures and services a range of systems and products, including subsea production and processing systems, surface wellhead production systems, high pressure fluid control equipment, measurement solutions and marine loading systems.

