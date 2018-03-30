Technology Investment Capital Corp. (TICC) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Acquires 3,309 Shares

Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $20,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TICC traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.16. 231,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,479. Technology Investment Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Technology Investment Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Investment Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Technology Investment Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Technology Investment Capital by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Technology Investment Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Technology Investment Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

