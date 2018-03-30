Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ted Baker (TED)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on the stock.

TED has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,008.33 ($41.56).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

TED stock traded down GBX 114 ($1.58) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,500 ($34.54). 141,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($31.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($44.82). The stock has a market cap of $1,370.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,252.25.

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 126.60 ($1.75) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). The firm had revenue of £591.67 million for the quarter. Ted Baker had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.60) per share. This is a positive change from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $16.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.14), for a total value of £865,986.50 ($1,196,444.46).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ted-baker-ted-given-hold-rating-at-peel-hunt-updated.html.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.