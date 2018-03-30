Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,803 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,484,000 after buying an additional 1,834,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,684,000 after buying an additional 801,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,621,000 after buying an additional 1,631,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 145,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.47. 9,750,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,121,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $148,533.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

