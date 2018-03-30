Telenav (TNAV) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) is one of 62 public companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Telenav to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Telenav alerts:

52.4% of Telenav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Telenav shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenav and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telenav Competitors 705 2144 2116 108 2.32

Telenav currently has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 101.39%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telenav is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Telenav has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav’s peers have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -38.56% -56.00% -22.03% Telenav Competitors 2.52% -36.54% -2.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenav and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $169.58 million -$47.26 million -4.09 Telenav Competitors $17.53 billion $1.87 billion 64.21

Telenav’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telenav. Telenav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc. (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles. The advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based on the location of the user and other targeting capabilities. The mobile navigation segment provides its map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices. The Company’s auto and mobile navigation platform allows it to deliver location-based services to auto manufacturers, developers and end users through various distribution channels, including wireless carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.