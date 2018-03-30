Tellurian (TELL) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TELL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.69.

TELL stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 1,401,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,610. The stock has a market cap of $1,498.25, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.27. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,415 shares in the company, valued at $243,252.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,250. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc, formerly Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects along the United States Gulf Coast through its subsidiary, Tellurian Investments Inc The Company owns interests in the Horse Hill-1 well and related licenses in the Weald Basin, onshore the United Kingdom, and an exploration block, NT/P82, in the Bonaparte Basin, offshore Northern Territory, Australia.

