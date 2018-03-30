Tencent (TCEHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tencent from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Tencent has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $509,641.53, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally involved in the provision of value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services. The Company operates through three main segments. The VAS segment is mainly involved in provision of online/mobile games, community value-added services and applications across various Internet and mobile platforms.

