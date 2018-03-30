Terex (TEX) Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Terex (NYSE:TEX) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Terex worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Terex by 52.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Terex by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.41. 1,328,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,713. Terex has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,967.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.18 million. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 6,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $237,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,276,260.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $411,956 and have sold 49,411 shares valued at $2,090,346. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

