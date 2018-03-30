Terracoin (TRC) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002441 BTC on major exchanges including CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $12,557.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.63 or 0.10165200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.02001530 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00151363 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020418 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002897 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004483 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,529,214 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.info. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

