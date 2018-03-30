Tesla (TSLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.07 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray set a $385.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $470.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $47,159.06, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.01. Tesla has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. analysts expect that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total transaction of $321,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $147,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

