Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014807 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Gate.io, Cryptopia and Binance. Tether has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $2.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00734401 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000599 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00147470 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031974 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00175986 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Exmo, Coinbene, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bibox, EXX, Liqui, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinut, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi and Kraken. It is not possible to buy Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

