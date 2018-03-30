Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tetra Tech by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $640,226.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan L. Batrack sold 68,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $3,524,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,340 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 208,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,700.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $544.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.22 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.83%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tetra-tech-inc-ttek-shares-bought-by-flinton-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.