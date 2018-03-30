Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Insider Sells 943 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 943 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $16,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.09. 8,311,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,335,819. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $17,327.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 337.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 306,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.51.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

