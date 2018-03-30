TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,021,571 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 16,118,224 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,556,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,088.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.40. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 77,945.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 32,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $272,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 517,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/tg-therapeutics-inc-tgtx-sees-significant-decline-in-short-interest.html.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc (TG) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific epitope on the cluster of differentiation (CD20) antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes.

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.