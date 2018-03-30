The Champaign Telephone Company to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:CPHT)

The Champaign Telephone Company (OTCMKTS:CPHT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The Champaign Telephone has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

About The Champaign Telephone

The Champaign Telephone Company and its subsidiary CT Communications provide telecommunications services to residential and business customers in Champaign County, Ohio, and in the Village of West Liberty in Logan County, Ohio. Services provided by the company include landline telephone, wired and wireless Internet access, and cable television.

