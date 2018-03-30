The Intertain Group Limited (TSE:ITX) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

The Intertain Group Limited (TSE:ITX) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for The Intertain Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for The Intertain Group’s FY2019 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

The Intertain Group stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.50. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,179. The stock has a market cap of $1,170.00, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 4.08. The Intertain Group has a 1 year low of C$8.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.30.

