Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) by 1,309.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Aerohive Networks worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Aerohive Networks by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 181,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 382,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aerohive Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aerohive Networks from $5.25 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Aerohive Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aerohive Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE:HIVE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 280,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.18. Aerohive Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Aerohive Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Aerohive Networks will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerohive Networks Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

