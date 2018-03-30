The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,811 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.41% of Starbucks worth $330,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,999,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,935,703. The company has a market cap of $81,384.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

