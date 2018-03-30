The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $175,000 Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Smart Global were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the third quarter worth $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter worth $133,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter worth $166,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Smart Global in the third quarter worth $268,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smart Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smart Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Smart Global from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.19.

In other Smart Global news, VP Alan Marten sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $310,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 46,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,304,650.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,571 shares of company stock worth $6,844,972. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smart Global stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 1,299,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,380. The stock has a market cap of $1,098.68 and a PE ratio of 19.62. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Smart Global had a return on equity of 100.66% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $175,000 Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-has-175000-position-in-smart-global-holdings-inc-sgh-updated.html.

Smart Global Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.