The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $205,000 Position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of BATS:MRGR remained flat at $$35.37 on Friday. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

