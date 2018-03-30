TheStreet Lowers Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a neutral rating to a long rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $487.97, a P/E ratio of -101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.54). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -882.30%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CEO David Gladstone acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,564 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,200 shares of company stock worth $373,196. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 28,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

